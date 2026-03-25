Milwaukee County infrastructure; Crowley announces investments

The Brief Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley announced on Wednesday a series of capital projects. The investments include roadway construction and trail expansions, transit upgrades and new playgrounds.



Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley announced on Wednesday, March 25 a series of capital projects to enhance the safety, connectivity, and quality of life in Milwaukee County.

From roadway construction to trail expansions, transit upgrades to new playgrounds, Milwaukee County is investing in infrastructure.

What they're saying:

"Over the past year, Milwaukee County has aggressively pursued, and been awarded, more than $58 million in state and federal funding to make improvements that will benefit residents today and well into the future. Together, let’s continue this work to create safer streets, grow our economy through expanding access to job opportunities, and make Milwaukee County a healthy, accessible place for all," said County Executive Crowley.

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Transportation network investments

Five new construction projects will begin this spring to improve the safety and efficiency of the County Trunk Highway (CTH) system: Layton Avenue (CTH Y), Teutonia Avenue (CTH D), Sherman Boulevard (CTH G), as well as Lincoln Memorial Drive, within the Milwaukee County Park System. All five projects are anticipated to be substantially complete by fall.

In 2026, Milwaukee County will add more than five miles of new trails, connecting more communities and closing regional trail gaps. The Oak Leaf Trail will see extensions at Bender Park and Kohl Park . A Beerline Trail extension will connect it to the Powerline Trail.

In collaboration with the City of Milwaukee and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), a 30th Street Corridor Trail Feasibility Study is underway to determine whether a new bike and pedestrian trail could connect Milwaukee’s northwest side neighborhoods to the local trail network.

MCTS is completing improvements at 65 bus stops, including 25 modern bus shelters, 30 ADA-compliant concrete boarding pads, and the beautification of ten shelters.

MCTS is coordinating with the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) after it was recommended to be awarded $21 million in enhancements along the 18-mile PurpleLine Corridor

In 2029, MCTS plans to implement a project to enhance downtown transit travel times by retrofitting 85 buses and 24 intersections with traffic signal optimization technology.

Vision Zero Infrastructure Investments

This spring, MCDOT will partner with South Milwaukee, Wauwatosa, and West Allis to deploy a new series of traffic calming demonstration activities that will use temporary measures to test strategies for potential permanent infrastructure upgrades.

In 2026, Milwaukee County Parks will complete seven projects to improve safe pedestrian and bicycle access to Milwaukee County Parks.

Milwaukee County is preparing to implement 65 infrastructure projects and two planning studies aimed at reducing speeding and crashes along ten Corridors of Concern. Preliminary designs are anticipated to begin in 2027, with completion by 2031.

Parks Infrastructure Investments

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Office of Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley.







