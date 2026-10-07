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Milwaukee County I-94 East-West Freeway project; upcoming traffic shift

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Traffic
Published October 7, 2026 11:07 AM CDT
Published October 7, 2026 11:07 AM CDT
article

The Brief

    • Progress continues on the I-94 East-West Freeway project in Milwaukee County. 
    • A traffic shift is slated for the week of Oct. 12 on I-94 between Hawley Road and General Mitchell Boulevard. 
    • All work is weather dependent and subject to change. 

MILWAUKEE - Construction continues to move forward on the West Leg Segment of the I-94 East-West Freeway project in Milwaukee County, managed by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT).

Upcoming traffic shift

Dig deeper:

A traffic switch is set for the week of Oct. 12 on I-94 between Hawley Road and General Mitchell Boulevard, moving traffic to the outer lanes to clear the way for median construction.

This traffic switch marks a major milestone, moving eastbound traffic onto the project's first newly constructed section of roadway.

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As part of this work, the eastbound I-94 exit to General Mitchell Boulevard and the westbound entrance ramp from General Mitchell Boulevard will close long-term through spring 2027.

All General Mitchell Boulevard ramps will remain open during Brewers home playoff gamedays.

All work is weather dependent and subject to change.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). 

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