Milwaukee County I-41 rehab project; southern segment nears completion

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The Brief The southern segment of the I-41 rehab project nears completion in Milwaukee County. This project started in March 2025, and it’s scheduled for completion later this month. Last week, crews installed the final barrier wall



Milwaukee County drivers will soon see the end of construction on the I-41 rehabilitation project stretching from Burleigh Street to Silver Spring Drive.

Beginning in March 2025, construction is scheduled for completion later this month.

Southern segment of I-41 rehab project

What we know:

Upwards of 145,000 vehicles travel this section of I-41 daily, making it one of the state's most heavily used interstate corridors.

Following the installation of the final barrier wall last week, crews are wrapping up with final pavement markings this week.

(Courtesy: Wisconsin Department of Transportation)

Other project improvements include:

Resurface pavement on I-41

Install new noise barriers along east side of I-41 south of Silver Spring Drive

Replace noise wall on the Hampton Avenue southbound entrance ramp

Add auxiliary lane from WIS 190 (Capitol Drive) to Hampton Avenue

Add auxiliary lane from Burleigh Street to WIS 190 (Capitol Drive)

Pavement rehabilitation on various ramps

Structure improvements on multiple bridges

Median repairs

Storm sewer improvements

Resurface portion of Burleigh Street

Lighting and signing improvements

(Courtesy: Wisconsin Department of Transportation)

"It has been a busy summer for our I-41 project teams," said Liz Wells, WisDOT’s Project Leader on the I-41 project. "We are just wrapping up some last-minute items between Burleigh Street and Silver Spring Drive and are excited to get this project completed." Download interview clips with I-41 Project Leader Liz Wells.

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I-41 northern project

What we know:

While the southern portion nears completion, construction on the northern I-41 project—running from Silver Spring Drive to Good Hope Road—continues toward a 2027 finish.

WisDOT is reminding motorists that "Safe Actions Save Lives", the national work zone safety theme for 2026. No matter what side of the barrels you are on, if you are in a work zone, safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Wisconsin logged over 2,000 work zone crashes in 2025, resulting in 47 fatalities and upwards of 3,600 injuries.

How can you help keep work zones safe?

Drive safely. Be courteous, avoid distractions and obey posted speed limits.

Park the phone when driving. Texting while driving is illegal statewide and talking on a hand-held mobile device is illegal in work zones.

Move over or slow down. Give space to crews to safely do their work.

State law includes police and fire vehicles, ambulances, tow trucks, highway maintenance and disabled vehicles. In addition, state law restricts the use of a cell phone in areas surrounding those vehicles.

Buckle Up, Phone Down. Take the pledge at wisconsindot.go​v/BUPD​ ​.