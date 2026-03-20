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Milwaukee County Golf: Select courses to open on Saturday, March 21

By
Published  March 20, 2026 1:03pm CDT
Milwaukee County
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

The Brief

    • Due to a spring warm-up, select Milwaukee County golf courses—including Dretzka, Greenfield, Currie (front 9), and Lincoln—will open on Saturday, March 21.
    • Golfers should note that all courses are currently restricted to walking only.
    • Fans can check real-time course conditions online.

MILWAUKEE - Thanks to a spring warm-up, select Milwaukee County golf courses will be opening on March 21, 2026.

Select golf courses to open

What we know:

Milwaukee County Golf announced tee times are open for Dretzka, Greenfield, Currie (front 9), and Lincoln for Saturday. However, those interested in booking tee times should know that all courses will be walking only. 

You can check the course conditions and book tee times at any Milwaukee County course by visiting the Milwaukee County Golf website

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If you don't golf but know someone who does, Milwaukee County Parks gives you the opportunity to buy a gift card for that special someone

The Source: Information in this post was provided by Milwaukee County Parks and Milwaukee County Golf.

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