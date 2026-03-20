Milwaukee County Golf: Select courses to open on Saturday, March 21
MILWAUKEE - Thanks to a spring warm-up, select Milwaukee County golf courses will be opening on March 21, 2026.
Select golf courses to open
What we know:
Milwaukee County Golf announced tee times are open for Dretzka, Greenfield, Currie (front 9), and Lincoln for Saturday. However, those interested in booking tee times should know that all courses will be walking only.
You can check the course conditions and book tee times at any Milwaukee County course by visiting the Milwaukee County Golf website.
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If you don't golf but know someone who does, Milwaukee County Parks gives you the opportunity to buy a gift card for that special someone.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by Milwaukee County Parks and Milwaukee County Golf.