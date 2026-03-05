Milwaukee County funeral home debt; officials move to collect fees

The Brief Milwaukee County says some funeral homes owe large unpaid fees to the Medical Examiner’s Office. Records show at least 18 funeral homes owe more than $25,000, with one owing over $500,000. County officials are considering collections or legal action to recover the money.



Milwaukee County officials are moving forward with plans to pursue collections against funeral homes that owe tens of thousands of dollars to the county’s Medical Examiner’s Office.

What we know:

The county says certain fees are required when someone dies. Some are mandated by state law, including death certificates, body transport and cremation permits.

Funeral homes often collect those costs from families and are then responsible for paying the county.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

But over the years, county officials say some funeral homes have fallen behind on payments.

According to county records, one funeral home alone owes more than $500,000 to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Next week, a Milwaukee County committee is expected to consider a resolution that would allow the county’s attorneys to pursue collection efforts or legal action against funeral homes with significant unpaid balances.

What they're saying:

County officials say they are currently focusing on funeral homes with balances exceeding $25,000. Records reviewed by FOX6 show at least 18 funeral homes meet that threshold.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

In the face of tight budgets, county leaders say they are looking for ways to recover money owed to the county.

"It's important that all of our departments continue to look at their budgets and figure out how we can maximize our efficiencies, and figure out where we can find dollars to make sure we're putting that into programs and services that, so many residents rely on," Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley said.

Dig deeper:

A new policy that began this year requires funeral homes with balances of $25,000 or more to pay fees upfront until their past-due balances are fully paid.