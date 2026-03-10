Milwaukee County funeral home debt; committee advances collections plan

The Brief A Milwaukee County committee advanced legislation allowing the county attorney to pursue collections from funeral homes with large unpaid balances. Officials say 18 funeral homes currently have outstanding balances of $25,000 or more owed to the medical examiner’s office. Records show four Milwaukee funeral homes owe a combined $1.3 million, including one owing more than $512,000.



Milwaukee County leaders are moving forward with a plan to collect unpaid fees owed to the medical examiner’s office by funeral homes.

What we know:

A Milwaukee County committee on Tuesday, March 10, advanced legislation allowing the county attorney to pursue collections from funeral homes with large outstanding debts owed to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Earlier this year, the medical examiner’s office began requiring funeral homes with outstanding balances of $25,000 or more to pay fees up front for services such as death certificates, cremation permits and body transport. Funeral homes collect those fees from families and are expected to pass them along to the county.

What they're saying:

"What is the overall number we’re waiting on?" asked Milwaukee County Supervisor Sky Capriolo.

"We do list 18 funeral homes that have a balance, currently, of $25,000 or more," said Timothy Schabo, Milwaukee County Medical Examiner operations manager.

"Our hope is that, certainly, we'll be able to avoid any litigation," said William Davidson, deputy corporation counsel.

"If a family is paying a funeral home for services, and someone at the funeral home is not paying the county, where is that money going? We don't know?" Capriolo asked.

Officials say it is not uncommon for funeral homes to carry large balances, and some are already aware of their debts, are on payment plans or pay quarterly.

The medical examiner says if families cannot pay and qualify for assistance from the state or county, those fees are waived.

"I understand there is some delay for some families receiving assistance from this program," Milwaukee County Medical Examiner Dr. Wieslawa Tlomak said. "However, the funeral homes that we are talking about haven’t been paying us for a long period of time."

Dig deeper:

The medical examiner said the outstanding balances continue to grow.

Medical examiner records show four Milwaukee funeral homes currently owe a combined $1,324,100, including one funeral home with a balance of more than $512,000.

FOX6 reached out to the funeral homes for comment but has not heard back.

The legislation now heads to the full Milwaukee County Board for consideration.

