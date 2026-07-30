Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee County fatal crash; lanes reopen on I-41 at Rawson Avenue

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
News
Published July 30, 2026 6:05 AM CDT
Published July 30, 2026 6:05 AM CDT
article

The Brief

    • A fatal crash shut down northbound I-41 near Rawson on Wednesday night. 
    • All lanes have reopened. 
    • The cause of the crash remains under investigation. 

MILWAUKEE COUNTY - A fatal crash shut down all northbound lanes of I-41/94 at Rawson Avenue near Oak Creek late Wednesday night, July 29. All lanes have reopened. 

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said the crash involved a semi and car. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office. 

NewsMilwaukee County