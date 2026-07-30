Milwaukee County fatal crash; lanes reopen on I-41 at Rawson Avenue
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MILWAUKEE COUNTY - A fatal crash shut down all northbound lanes of I-41/94 at Rawson Avenue near Oak Creek late Wednesday night, July 29. All lanes have reopened.
The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said the crash involved a semi and car. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.
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The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.