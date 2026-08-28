Milwaukee County chase; driver arrested, swallows suspected narcotics
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. - A person was arrested after authorities say they led Milwaukee police and Milwaukee County sheriff's deputies on a chase on Friday evening, Aug. 28.
Chase details
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, at 6:40 p.m. deputies were in pursuit of a blue Ford Focus for reckless driving and no plates.
The pursuit started near 25th and National and ended at 21st and Hadley. Milwaukee police also assisted with the pursuit.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Once the vehicle stopped, the driver swallowed what appeared to be a narcotic while running away. Once the suspect was in custody and for safety precautions, Narcan was administered.
Milwaukee Fire Department personnel arrived on scene to evaluate the driver, who was taken to a local area hospital for further evaluation. The suspect is stable and alert.
No crashes or injuries were reported. The pursuit lasted about 8.5 miles.
The Source: The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office sent FOX6 the information.