Milwaukee County chase; driver arrested, swallows suspected narcotics

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The Brief A person was arrested following a chase in Milwaukee County on Friday, Aug. 28. Milwaukee County Sheriff's deputies initially tried to pull the vehicle over for reckless driving and no plates. When the chase ended, the driver ran away and swallowed what appeared to be a narcotic while running away, according to MCSO.



A person was arrested after authorities say they led Milwaukee police and Milwaukee County sheriff's deputies on a chase on Friday evening, Aug. 28.

Chase details

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, at 6:40 p.m. deputies were in pursuit of a blue Ford Focus for reckless driving and no plates.

The pursuit started near 25th and National and ended at 21st and Hadley. Milwaukee police also assisted with the pursuit.

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Once the vehicle stopped, the driver swallowed what appeared to be a narcotic while running away. Once the suspect was in custody and for safety precautions, Narcan was administered.

Milwaukee Fire Department personnel arrived on scene to evaluate the driver, who was taken to a local area hospital for further evaluation. The suspect is stable and alert.

No crashes or injuries were reported. The pursuit lasted about 8.5 miles.