Milwaukee council asking DPW for street flood prevention plan

The Brief Milwaukee council members are asking the Department of Public Works for a street flood prevention plan. Alderwoman Pratt and Coggs sponsored a resolution requiring a protocol within 90 days. City leaders want a clear strategy for heavy rain similar to snowfall response plans.



Milwaukee council members are calling on the Department of Public Works to come up with a plan to keep floodwater from taking over streets during storms.

Flood prevention plan

The Details:

In a resolution attached to the agenda item, city leaders point to flood management projects already underway. Some of those plans include keeping floodwater in parks and open spaces.

City council members say if the DPW has a plan for snowfall, there should be one for the rain.

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The resolution is sponsored by Alderwoman Pratt and Alderwoman Coggs. It calls for developing protocol, especially in areas known to be prone to flooding.

City leaders said flooding is an ongoing issue in the city, not just during extreme weather events. They even mention tactics such as a game plan to clear debris from sewer grates before weather events happen.

Earlier this year, FOX6 News heard a variety of updates from the Department of Public Works and the city about how they handled historic floods and future plans for prevention.

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City council members are giving the Department of Public Works 90 days to develop a plan that would be approved by the council. Wednesday's meeting starts at 9 a.m.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Andrew Amouzou and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.