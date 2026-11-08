Milwaukee community remembers Harry Bruce, coach and mentor killed

The Brief Friends and family remembered Harry Bruce as someone who died while helping another person. Police said the 56-year-old was beaten to death near 12th and Walnut; a 22-year-old was arrested. Community members and loved ones gathered for a candlelight vigil where he was killed.



Harry Bruce died doing what he does: helping someone else. That is how friends and family remember him.

Milwaukee police found the 56-year-old beaten to death on Thursday near 12th and Walnut.

That vigil was held where Bruce was killed Sunday. People from his church, MPS students and staff, and family showed support while sharing the impact he had on people across the city.

"This hurts because it was senseless," said Pastor Skip Henderson of World Outreach and Bible Training Center.

Bruce was a father, minister, coach, and community mentor. Police have not said what led to the deadly beating but did arrest a 22-year-old. In a press release shared by the World Outreach Center and Bible Training Center, it said, "Bruce was attempting to help a woman who was reportedly being assaulted when he was attacked."

The Roosevelt Middle School of the Arts principal said Bruce was a special education teacher there for 13 years.

"He was always a positive force. I remember him working so hard just to be a better person. And that was a model for all of us," said Tiffany Fisher, Roosevelt Middle School principal.

Close family leave the people of Milwaukee with this message.

"I want people to just keep loving each other," said Kylon Boothes, Bruce's son.

"Love one another. Be there for one another. Be about solutions," said Royce Bruce, Bruce's brother.

Criminal charges against the 22-year-old are still pending.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Christina Van Zelst and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.