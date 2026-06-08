Milwaukee Common Council hearing on public safety Monday

The Brief An apparent "street takeover in Milwaukee on Sunday highlighted ongoing crime and safety concerns on the city's south side. The Milwaukee Common Council Steering & Rules Committee will hold a public hearing at 1:30 p.m. They will be discussing a number of topics, including public safety.



The Milwaukee Common Council Steering & Rules Committee will hold a public hearing on Monday afternoon, June 8, to discuss ongoing crime and safety concerns.

This comes on the heels of an apparent street takeover on Milwaukee's south side on Sunday night, June 7.

South Side safety

What we know:

Back in April, community leaders and residents on Milwaukee’s south side said crime concerns have left many feeling unsafe, prompting a new effort to address the issue.

Common Ground, a coalition of community members and leaders, launched a South Side Safety Plan after six months of research into crime in the area.

The plan outlines five focus areas: accountability, proactive neighborhoods, police relationships, policy reform and prevention. An action team on the south side is expected to help implement those strategies.

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Common Council President Jose Perez was among the leaders participating in that discussion. He told FOX6 News a public hearing would be held on June 8 to address public safety and what still needs improvement.

On the agenda for Monday's meeting, Perez sponsored a communication file from Milwaukee police about part two crime data. We are expecting to hear about how the Milwaukee Police Department goes about collecting, assessing and reporting crime data.

"Something is going on that people aren't reporting crime – and many times we can't address things if we don't know about them," said Common Council President Jose Perez.

The meeting is set for 1:30 p.m. at City Hall.

Apparent street takeover

Dig deeper:

Monday's meeting comes on the heels of an apparent street takeover on Milwaukee's south side on Sunday night, June 7.

FOX6 News went to the scene near 13th and Mitchell, where a large crowd gathered – blocking the intersection and stopping traffic in all directions. There were cars speeding and doing donuts and motorcycles swerving. Some cars had people on top of or hanging out of them while in motion.

Several Milwaukee police squads blocked off the area with lights activated as crime scene tape went up across different streets. The scene was active for hours, clearing just before 10 p.m.

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