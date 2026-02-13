Milwaukee Common Council president ethics concern over license approval

The Brief There's an ethics issue regarding Milwaukee Common Council President Jose Perez. During a Common Council meeting, the board approved a liquor license for a restaurant which rents a building that Perez owns. The restaurant pays Perez $3,000 a month for rent. He said it was an "unintentional oversight" and reported himself to state and city ethics authorities.



Did a Milwaukee Alderman break the law when he voted to approve a license for a business that rents from him?

The head of the Common Council admits it was an "unintentional oversight."

He tells FOX6 he reported himself to the state and city ethics authorities.

Milwaukee Common Council President Jose Perez

License approved

What we know:

Milwaukee Common Council President Jose Perez owns the building near 10th and National in the city's Walker’s Point Neighborhood.

He owns the building, but not the restaurant. That’s his tenant.

In November 2025, Perez voted to approve a liquor license for the bar and restaurant.

License info

The business’ application says it expects 50% of sales will be alcohol…and 50% food.

The application says the business pays Perez a monthly rent of $3,000.

State statute

What we know:

So here’s the problem. State law says:

"No local public official may: Take any official action substantially affecting a matter in which the official, a member of his or her immediate family, or an organization with which the official is associated has a substantial financial interest."

And no local public official may:

"Use his or her office or position in a way that produces or assists in the production of a substantial benefit, direct or indirect, for the official…"

Monthly rent paid to Perez

Dozens of licenses approved

What we know:

That one license application was tucked in with more than 140 others up for approval at the same time.

The names of the businesses aren’t stated but, before the vote, there’s this:

"Have the members of the Common Council read the report and recommendations of the license committee and the expectations filed under this matter? Roll call, please," said Common Council President Jose Perez.

Milwaukee Common Council

Each alder responds:

Clerk: "Mr. President?" Perez: "Aye."

The council approved the whole batch of licenses in one vote, 15-0.

Clerk: "Mr. President? Perez: "Aye." Clerk: "15 ayes."

What they're saying:

"It has come to my attention that I voted on a tavern license issue at the common council meeting in November of 2025 involving the tenant of a property that I own when instead I should have recused myself. This was an unintentional oversight on my part," said Perez in a response to FOX6. "The license was recommended for approval with a 5-0 vote by the licenses committee and was subsequently approved with a 15-0 vote by the Common Council. My vote did not have a substantial effect on the outcome of the application. I have reported my oversight to the appropriate state and city ethics authorities."

Milwaukee Common Council

Again, his vote was not needed for the business to get the license.

Perez doesn’t face any charges in this case.

If someone breaks that state statute, they could face a fine of $1,000.

This may appear as a small issue, but our [FOX6's] job as media is to be a watchdog of what your elected leaders are doing in small and large actions.