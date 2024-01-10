Milwaukee committee approves plan; could lead to city's 1st skatepark

article

A City of Milwaukee committee approved on Tuesday, Jan. 9 a plan that would lead to construction of the city's first official skatepark.

The committee members considered a request to change the Tax Incremental Financing (TIF) District at 1st and Becher on Milwaukee's south side. It would use more than $2 million from the district for other projects like beautification, road construction, and the planning and construction of a skatepark at 5th and Rogers.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Related article

The plan will now go to a vote in the full Milwaukee Common Council.