Milwaukee collision involving ambulance; near 27th and Vliet

Milwaukee police are investigating a crash involving a Curtis Ambulance near 27th and Vliet Street on Thursday evening, Dec. 1.

Milwaukee fire officials say the ambulance was t-boned by another vehicle – and the driver of the ambulance was pinned inside.

All the Curtis people from the ambulance were treated by Curtis. All other patients were transferred to Froedtert Hospital. It is unclear how many persons were injured.

