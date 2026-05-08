Milwaukee cheese swap kicks off 'gold rush' scavenger hunt

The Brief The New Fashioned in Milwaukee held the first-ever "cheese swap" on Friday. That kicked off a cheese scavenger hunt, called the "Milwaukee Gold Rush." So-called blocks of cheese sculptures will be put across the city on Saturday and Sunday.



Here in Wisconsin, we love our cheese. Many people love it so much, they wear it on their head.

Cheese swap

What we know:

But on Friday, May 8, there was a cheese first. There was a "cheese swap" held right in Milwaukee.

It took place at The New Fashioned in downtown.

You bring a wedge. You leave with a different wedge. Ideally, both wedges are delicious.

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"Milwaukee Gold Rush"

What we know:

The cheese swap was all part of Adam Himebauch's "Milwaukee Gold Rush."

Adam Himebauch is a Milwaukee artist and developed a citywide scavenger hunt open to anyone, with more than $21,000 in prizes.

There will be so-called blocks of cheese sculptures put across the city.

The first was at The New Fashioned today on Friday. It was full of $1 bills.

There will be new cheese sculptures put out on Saturday and Sunday.

For more information on the scavenger hunt, head to the Visit Milwaukee website.