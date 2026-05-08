Milwaukee cheese swap kicks off 'gold rush' scavenger hunt
MILWAUKEE - Here in Wisconsin, we love our cheese. Many people love it so much, they wear it on their head.
Cheese swap
What we know:
But on Friday, May 8, there was a cheese first. There was a "cheese swap" held right in Milwaukee.
It took place at The New Fashioned in downtown.
You bring a wedge. You leave with a different wedge. Ideally, both wedges are delicious.
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"Milwaukee Gold Rush"
What we know:
The cheese swap was all part of Adam Himebauch's "Milwaukee Gold Rush."
Adam Himebauch is a Milwaukee artist and developed a citywide scavenger hunt open to anyone, with more than $21,000 in prizes.
There will be so-called blocks of cheese sculptures put across the city.
The first was at The New Fashioned today on Friday. It was full of $1 bills.
There will be new cheese sculptures put out on Saturday and Sunday.
For more information on the scavenger hunt, head to the Visit Milwaukee website.
The Source: FOX6 attended the cheese swap event.