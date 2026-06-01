Milwaukee celebrates Pride Month with flag raising ceremony

The Brief Milwaukee leaders kicked off Pride Month on Monday during a flag-raising ceremony. The Intersex Progress Pride Flag will fly over the Milwaukee County Courthouse. The Intersex Progress Pride Flag combines elements of the traditional rainbow flag with other LGBTQI+ flags.



The Pride Flag is officially flying over downtown Milwaukee.

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County Executive David Crowley, Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson-Bovell, Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Alderpersons JoCasta Zamarripa and Peter Burgelis, and local leaders, advocates, and partners kicked off Pride Month by raising the Intersex Progress Pride Flag during a ceremony at the Milwaukee County Courthouse.

The Intersex Progress Pride Flag combines elements of the traditional rainbow flag with other LGBTQI+ flags to highlight unrepresented groups within pride celebrations.

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In Madison, Gov. Tony Evers will raise the Pride Flag at the Wisconsin State Capitol for the eighth year in a row.

In 2019, Gov. Evers ordered the Rainbow Pride Flag to fly over the East Wing of the Wisconsin State Capitol for the very first time in state history. In the years since, the state has moved to raising the Progress Pride Flag, which was created to symbolize the inclusion of marginalized communities within the LGBTQ community.