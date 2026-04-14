Milwaukee celebrates 414 Day with 7th annual flag drop at City Hall

It is Tuesday, April 14, otherwise known as 414 Day in the City of Milwaukee – because it's the fourth month and 14th day.

Flag drop for 414 Day

What we know:

To kick off the city's celebrations for its 180th birthday, a 414 Day flag drop is being held at City Hall at roughly 11 a.m.

As part of this celebration, Milwaukee Pretzel Company planned to hand out free pretzels to those in attendance.

What they're saying:

"There's nothing more real and honest than bread. It's solid. It's reliable. It's a friend. And in pretzel form, it's fun for everyone," said 414 Milwaukee owner, Fred Gillich in a news release.

Bel Air Cantina was also planning to serve free breakfast burritos and coffee.

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This is a developing story.