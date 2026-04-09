Milwaukee Career & Resource Fair at City Hall set for April 18, 2026

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The Brief The City of Milwaukee will host its 2026 Career and Resource Fair at City Hall on Saturday, April 18. Attendees can meet with various city departments and community partners to explore job opportunities and professional resources. The event features instructional sessions on city applications, CDL licensing, and interview coaching in collaboration with UWM.



The City of Milwaukee announced its 2026 Career and Resource Fair will take place at City Hall (200 E. Wells Street) on Saturday, April 18. The event is set to take place from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Career & Resource Fair

What we know:

A news release says the 2026 Career and Resource Fair will feature representatives from various Milwaukee departments and community partners. They will speak with attendees about job opportunities, positions aligned with their experience and skills, and resources available for both their professional and personal lives.

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Additionally, the fair will host several in-person sessions where attendees can learn about the application process for City of Milwaukee jobs, how to obtain a Commercial Driver's License (CDL), and receive information on apprenticeship programs, careers in engineering, healthcare, public works, and more.

Officials said attendees will also have the opportunity to take part in "Interview 101," held in collaboration with the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM). These sessions are designed to guide participants in conducting successful job interviews. In addition, attendees can participate in "Mock Interviews," where they will experience a simulated job interview with City employees and receive constructive feedback and advice to apply during their job search.

Plan on attending?

What you can do:

The 2026 Career and Resource Fair is free to the public. For those arriving by car, prepaid parking is available for the first 300 vehicles at the lot located at 1000 N. Water Street (the entrance is at 1001 N. Market Street). Register upon your arrival at the event and let officials know if you parked at 1000 N. Water Street so that they can provide you with a voucher.

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For more information, you are invited to visit milwaukee.gov/2026CareerResourceFair.