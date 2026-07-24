The Brief Thieves in Milwaukee are using new technology to steal cars with key fobs and push-start ignitions. The criminals use key fob programmers or signal interceptors to gain access to vehicles. A Milwaukee man says his car vanished without a trace. When he tracked down the vehicle, the key fob no longer worked.



Thieves are using new technology to quietly steal cars. It's a troubling trend nationwide and here in Milwaukee: criminals are stealing cars by targeting key fobs.

Honda stolen in Milwaukee

Local perspective:

On the morning of June 26, Thomas Giegler discovered his 2026 Honda Accord Hybrid had vanished from the street near North Booth and Center Street in Milwaukee.

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"Nothing (was) left behind," Giegler told Contact 6. "No damage, no plastic, no windows broken. No nothing."

Thomas Giegler

Giegler said he used a Honda app to track his car to 47th and Congress, where he found it parked on the street. He clicked his key fob to open its doors.

"It did not work," said Giegler. "It had no access to the vehicle whatsoever. The night before, it did."

Criminals reprogram key fobs

Big picture view:

The theft is part of a rising trend in which cars are stolen by criminals who reprogram key fobs. The targeted cars have push-start ignitions.

"We first started noticing the key programmer thefts a few years ago," said Jon Kramshuster, a Milwaukee Police Department detective.

How it works:

Kramschuster said the key fobs can be reprogrammed in two ways.

The first method uses an antenna outside a home to intercept the fob signal. The second, more common method uses a key fob programming device. It looks like a tablet and can be easily purchased online. The technology is intended for locksmiths.

The thieves often enter through a vehicle's sunroof, so no alarms are triggered.

"With the tablet, you need to be inside the car so you can access the onboard diagnostic port," said Kramschuster.

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What they're saying:

The criminals may take the car for a joyride or dismantle the car to sell the parts.

"(The thefts) initially started out as your higher-end cars," said Kramschuster. "Now, we're just seeing this across the board with all automakers."

Kramschuster said there are organized groups behind many of these thefts in Milwaukee.

Theft prevention

What you can do:

To try and prevent theft, Milwaukee police advise locking your doors. They also recommend parking in well-lit areas near security cameras.

Drivers can also get a steering wheel lock and hide an Apple AirTag in their vehicle for tracking. They can keep their key fob in a Faraday box or pouch, which can block intrusive signals.

Thomas Giegler's car

What's next:

Giegler's car did have some damage but was not a total loss. At the time it was stolen, Giegler was 20 days into a three-year lease. He wants that lease voided.

"I believe they can come back at any given time and take the car again," said Giegler. "Why wouldn't they?"

Gielger leased his car from Wilde Honda. Its general manager, Jim Reifenrath, tells Contact 6: "The incident involved the criminal theft of a vehicle, not a defect in the vehicle itself." He added that matters involving stolen cars are usually addressed by insurance or the criminal justice system.

Reifenrath also said the matter was reviewed by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, which "explained that this type of theft can occur with any modern vehicle equipped with keyless entry and push-button start technology, regardless of manufacturer."