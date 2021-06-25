Stolen car crashed into Milwaukee home, suspect wanted: police

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a hit-and-run that happened Thursday night, June 24 – a car crashing into a home near 1st and North.

Authorities said the vehicle involved was stolen, and the driver fled the scene on foot after striking the residence around 5:45 p.m.

No injuries were reported. Police continue to seek an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360, Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or the P3 tips app to remain anonymous.

