Milwaukee cancels Cesar Chavez Day event after abuse allegations surface

The Brief Milwaukee’s Cesar Chavez Day celebration has been canceled following new abuse allegations reported Wednesday. A New York Times report alleges Chavez abused two underage girls, with Dolores Huerta also describing abuse in the story. Local leaders and organizations say the allegations raise questions about Chavez’s legacy and call for accountability and community discussion.



Sex abuse allegations against late civil rights leader Cesar Chavez are prompting cancellations of events across the country – including in Milwaukee.

What we know:

The allegations stem from a New York Times report published Wednesday, which claims Chavez, co-founder of the United Farm Workers, sexually abused two underage girls.

In the report, labor leader Dolores Huerta said she was also abused by Chavez, became pregnant twice and gave birth to two children.

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In response, Milwaukee Alderwoman JoCasta Zamarripa announced the city’s Cesar Chavez Day celebration scheduled for later this month will not take place. She said the allegations must be taken seriously, while also acknowledging Chavez’s historical legacy.

What they're saying:

Zamarripa added she will be part of a broader community discussion about whether Cesar Chavez Drive should continue to bear his name in Milwaukee.

She provided the following statement:

"The accounts shared today by Dolores Huerta, Ana Murguia, Debra Rojas, and other survivors are devastating. The New York Times investigation documents a pattern of sexual abuse and rape by Cesar Chavez, including the grooming and assault of girls as young as 12. These women carried enormous pain for decades because they feared that speaking the truth would cost the movement everything they had sacrificed to build. That is an impossible burden, and they should never have had to carry it.

I believe them.

Cesar Chavez’s contributions to the farmworker movement and to Latino civil rights are a matter of historical record. So is this. Both things are true, and our community deserves leaders who will say so clearly rather than ask survivors to wait while we process our own grief.

The farmworker movement was never one man. It was built by thousands of workers, organizers, and families who gave their lives to the fight for dignity and justice. Dolores Huerta’s courage and moral clarity built something that outlasts any individual. That legacy belongs to the people.

I will be joining the broader community conversation about what it means to have Cesar Chavez Drive bear his name, and I am committed to being part of that discussion in the coming weeks.

The City of Milwaukee’s celebration of Cesar Chavez Day, scheduled for later this month, will not be taking place.

To any survivor who is carrying something heavy today: You are believed, and you are not alone."

Additionally, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson provided the following:

"The New York Times investigation into Cesar Chavez raises extremely troubling allegations. The victims, those who have come forward and those who are unnamed, deserve our compassion. I will have discussions with elected officials and community members to determine what steps Milwaukee might take in light of this new information."

Dig deeper:

Local nonprofit Forward Latino also responded, calling the allegations serious and deeply troubling.

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Leaders added they stand with those who have experienced harm and emphasized that no one is above accountability, while urging continued focus on dignity, safety and justice.

Forward Latino provided the following statement:

"We acknowledge the seriousness of the recent and deeply troubling allegations surrounding Cesar Chavez, including reports of sexual misconduct. These claims call for truth, accountability, and compassion for those who have long carried the weight of this trauma in silence.

We stand with all who have experienced harm and pray for them during this difficult time. Their voices must be heard, believed, and respected.

This movement has never been about any one individual; it has always been about the people. It is grounded in the dignity of all, from farmworkers in the fields to students in our schools, and in the ongoing pursuit of justice. Upholding these values requires recognizing that no one is above accountability, whether they lead a movement, a major corporation, or a government.

The work continues and we remain committed to protecting the dignity, safety, and rights of all."

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