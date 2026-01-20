Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee coffee shop leans on community support after second break-in

By and
Published  January 20, 2026 10:24pm CST
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Milwaukee coffee shop gets support after break-in

Milwaukee coffee shop gets support after break-in

After a second break-in in six months, a Milwaukee neighborhood cafe is now leaning on community support, adding security and going cashless while staying committed to its mission.

The Brief

    • A west-side Milwaukee café was hit by its second break-in in six months on Monday.
    • Community members stepped up with donations to help repair damage and replace stolen items.
    • The owner says the café will go cashless and add security while staying rooted in the neighborhood.

MILWAUKEE - A neighborhood coffee shop on Milwaukee’s west side wants to be a place where everyone feels welcome – just not thieves.

What we know:

At Fruition MKE on 27th near Wells, a dream built around coffee and community was shaken again early Monday morning, Jan. 19.

Tiffany Miller, the creative joy director at Fruition MKE, said she received a call she had hoped she wouldn’t get again.

What they're saying:

"I cried the first time. This time, I kept it together," said Miller. "They took my cashbox. This is the second time that’s happened in six months."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Miller said the break-in has prompted immediate changes to how the café operates and how it protects itself.

"I’ll have a stronger door put in later this week," said Miller. "For now and for the foreseeable future, I will be cashless."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Surveillance video shows the suspects outside the café, but Miller said what they took cannot compare to the support that followed; while FOX6 was at the café, a woman walked in and handed Miller a check to help replace the damaged door. 

Image 1 of 2

 

Miller said that generosity is now helping guide her next steps.

"It’s overwhelming to be loved like that and supported," she said.

Big picture view:

And even when a few rotten apples crop up, Miller wants to show her neighborhood there is still good soil to grow in.

"I just want to be here and plant seeds, and I want to see those seeds bloom," she said.

The Source: The information in this post was collected and produced by FOX6 News.

MilwaukeeSmall BusinessNews