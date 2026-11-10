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Milwaukee burglary; police seek to ID suspect caught on cam

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Crime and Public Safety
Published November 10, 2026 1:27 PM CST
Published November 10, 2026 1:27 PM CST
article

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are investigating a burglary that happened on Oct. 26. 
    • Police say the suspect forced entry into a closed business and took property. 
    • Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7252. 

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are requesting the public's assistance in identifying and locating a suspect wanted in a burglary that occurred on Oct. 26. 

Suspect sought

The Details:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the burglary happened around 3:30 a.m. near Martin L. King Jr. Drive and Brown Street. 

Police say the suspect forced entry into a closed business and took property. 

The suspect is described as a male, African American, 40–50 years of age, 5'10" tall, and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing eyeglasses, a black hooded sweatshirt with "RLX" in white lettering on the front, black sweatpants, and black Nike shoes with white soles. 

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MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7252 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

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