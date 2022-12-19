Milwaukee burglary near 27th and Bolivar; 2 sought

article

Milwaukee police are looking into a burglary near 27th and Bolivar on Saturday, Dec. 17.

According to the police, two people forced entry into an occupied residence and removed property.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Milwaukee police are looking for the robbers.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7262, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.