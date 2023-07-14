Milwaukee burglary near 107th and Metro Auto Mall

article

Milwaukee police are looking for the people who burglarized and stole a car from a place near 107th and Metro Auto Mall on Friday morning, July 14.

Police said the people forced entry into vehicles, damaged property and removed a vehicle from the area.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.