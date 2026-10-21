The Brief A new era begins for the Bucks as they start the 2027 season against the Wizards. It's the first time since 2013 that the roster will not feature Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks acquired Tyler Herro and young talent in an offseason trade with Miami.



The Milwaukee Bucks embark on a new era Wednesday, kicking off the season against the Washington Wizards on the road.

New era for Bucks

The backstory:

For the first time since 2013, the Bucks' roster will not feature Giannis Antetokounmpo. Milwaukee traded the two-time MVP and Bobby Portis to the Miami Heat over the offseason, receiving a handful of young players – including Milwaukee native Tyler Herro – and draft picks.

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What they're saying:

FOX6 News spoke with Bucks President Josh Glessing about the new energy surrounding the team, with Herro leading the way.

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"Tyler has done everything right," Glessing said. "He showed up the first day of voluntary training camp. He is a leader, he’s experienced, he’s going into year, I think it’s seven, he’s an NBA Allstar and with that experience comes with responsibility. We’re really excited about seeing these pieces come together under Taylor Jenkins and get kicked off here on Friday afternoon."

What's next:

The Bucks home opener is on Friday against the Chicago Bulls. That game was moved from 7 p.m. to 3 p.m. for fans to tune into Game 1 of the World Series happening later that night.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Andrew Amouzou and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.