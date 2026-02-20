The Brief Two businesses in Milwaukee's Bronzeville District are closing their doors. Sam’s Place Jazz Café brought music, food and fellowship to a single space. Bronzeville Collective showcases the work of primarily Black and brown creatives.



Sam's Place Jazz Café

What they're saying:

Friday was bittersweet for Sam Belton. His business, Sam’s Place Jazz Café, was a space where music, food and fellowship took place at once since it opened in 2021.

"This place was not only just a restaurant, but it was a meeting place for people from all walks of life," he said.

But as the years went on, Belton said it became harder to bring customers into his business at King Drive and Finlayson Street. He said food and beverage costs also went up, which put pressure on both his business and consumers.

"People don’t have that type of money that they used to have to go out every day and spend," said Belton.

Bronzeville Collective

What they're saying:

Lilo Allen, who co-founded Bronzeville Collective, said it's the same struggle for her business. It was founded in 2018 and opened up shop on King Drive at North Avenue in June 2024.

"For non-essential businesses, we’re really feeling the squeeze," she said.

Bronzeville Collective

As the cost of living increases, in-store customers have declined – leaving dozens of products, from apparel to jewelry, untouched.

"Where folks that look like me, that identify the way I do, could see themselves reflected in the space," Allen said of the space, which showcases the work of primarily Black and brown creatives.

Historic King Drive

What's next:

Allen said Bronzeville Collective plans to close its storefront on March 21, but they plan to keep selling inventory online and at street festivals during the summer. Belton said he plans to move business online as well, selling coffee and roaster products.

Leaders with the Historic King Drive Business Improvement District said, despite the loss of Sam’s Place Jazz Café and Bronzeville Collective, there is optimism for what's to come.

Historic King Drive, Milwaukee

"We are at a pivotal point where things are changing," said Ray Harris, the BID's executive director.

Harris said, as the district finds ways to support current businessowners, spaces such as Sam's Place and Bronzeville Collective have inspired new businesses to grow interest in the area.

"There are a number of businesses who want to share the opportunity to be in this area because of the rich history, because of the support that we’ve stewarded and maintained for years," she said.