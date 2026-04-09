Brewers unveil new City Connect uniform; celebrating all of Wisconsin

The Brief The Brewers unveiled their newest Nike MLB City Connect uniform on Thursday. The jersey celebrates the natural beauty and culture of Wisconsin. The team will debut the uniform on the field on Friday, April 10.



The Milwaukee Brewers unveiled on Thursday, April 9 its newest Nike MLB City Connect uniform. The new Brewers City Connect uniform was designed in collaboration with Nike to capture the natural beauty and culture of Wisconsin.

The Brewers will debut the uniform on the field on Friday, April 10, and wear it during the entire series against the Washington Nationals.

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Photo gallery

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Milwaukee Brewers 2026 City Connect uniforms

What they're saying:

"Wisconsin is a special place – from its lakes and rivers to its farms, forests and festivals," said Rick Schlesinger, Brewers President – Business Operations. "This uniform is meaningful because it reflects the entire state we represent. It honors our heritage, celebrates our fans across every Wisconsin county and complements the unmatched passion they bring to this team every day."

Design elements

Dig deeper:

The new City Connect uniform blends natural beauty, outdoor culture and timeless tradition into a modern expression of Brewers baseball.

Base Blue: Inspired by Wisconsin’s endless shorelines, lakes and rivers – from the Milwaukee River to Eagle River to Lake Mendota – symbolizing a state constantly in motion.

Accent Cream: The cream accent color recalls the sandy shores of inland lakes, beaches of Door County on Lake Michigan and the state’s iconic sandstone bluffs.

Sunset Gradient: Oranges, yellows and blues flow through the wordmark, sleeve patches and number trims, reflecting beautiful summers and watercolor sunsets across the Northwoods, Lake Michigan’s shoreline and the Driftless Area’s sandstone bluffs.

Typography & Number Set: The custom "Wisco" wordmark reimagines tradition, blending script influences from the early 20th century American Association Milwaukee Brewers, classic supper clubs and vintage brewery labels.

Wheat & Barley Braid: Featured on the shoulder sleeve and pant braid, this detail pays homage to Wisconsin’s agricultural roots and the brewing industry that inspired the club’s name.

Sleeve Patch: A revitalized Barrelman paired with a full Wisconsin state outline highlights Brewers fandom spanning every county while offering a fresh take on an iconic symbol.

Inside Neck Graphic "Forward": Wisconsin’s state motto is proudly displayed inside the collar, reinforcing the organization’s commitment to progress while honoring its past.

Jocktag with Fishing Bobber Icon: A reinvention of the original City Connect grill patch, this new mark combines a bobber and a baseball resting on a Wisconsin lake – celebrating fishing as one of the state’s favorite pastimes.

Season tickets

What you can do:

Secure your seat this season. Tickets are available at brewers.com/Tickets, 1-800-933-7890 and at the American Family Field Ticket Office.