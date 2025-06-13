Brewers hold off Cardinals, Freddy Peralta stays hot at home

article

The Brief The Brewers beat the Cardinals 3-2 at American Family Field on Friday night. Freddy Peralta had six strikeouts over six innings for Milwaukee. William Contreras and Christian Yelich drove in the Brewers' runs.



Freddy Peralta struck out six over six innings of one-run ball and the Milwaukee Brewers’ scraped out just enough against Erick Fedde for a 3-2 victory over the St. Cardinals on Friday night.

By the numbers:

After retiring the Cardinals in order through the first three innings, Peralta (6-4) gave up four hits and a walk.

St. Louis has lost seven straight to fall 1 1/2 games back of second-place Milwaukee and six games behind first-place Chicago in the NL Central.

St. Louis scored it’s first run in the fifth when Alec Burleson and Nolan Arenado opened the inning with back-to-back doubles.

Fedde (3-6) also faced the minimum through three. Milwaukee’s first hit came in the fourth when Sal Frelick led off with a single that hit Fedde on the left wrist.

After getting checked out by the training staff, Fedde stayed in the game and William Contreras put Milwaukee on the board with an RBI double in the inning.

The Brewers opened the sixth with back-to-back singles before taking the lead on Contreras’ sac fly that brought Fedde’s day to an end.

The Brewers scored once more in the inning when Christian Yelich reached on a fielder’s choice.

Milwaukee got two scoreless innings from Jared Koenig and Abner Uribe before the Cardinals cut the deficit to a run in the ninth on Victor Scott’s RBI single off Trevor Megill.

Peralta is 4-0 with a 1.09 ERA in seven home starts this season. Milwaukee is 6-1 in those contests.

What's next:

Milwaukee LHP Jose Quintana (4-1, 2.86 ERA) was set to face RHP Andre Pallante (4-3, 4.75 ERA) on Saturday.