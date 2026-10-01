Milwaukee Brewers record-breaking season hinges on playoff success
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers enter the 2026 playoffs having won a franchise-record 103 regular season games and their 4th straight division championship. This week on Open Record, FOX6's Ted Perry and Sam Kraemer join Bryan Polcyn to talk about manager Pat Murphy's run of success, the dominance of Cy Young candidate Jacob, 'the Miz,' Misiorowski, the explosion of "small ball" offense, and what a World Series run would mean for the state of Wisconsin.
Related story links:
- Brewers postseason: New food items at American Family Field
- Brewers NLDS schedule: San Diego Padres to face Milwaukee
- Brewers score: Milwaukee wins 100 games for first time
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