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Milwaukee Brewers record-breaking season hinges on playoff success

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FOX6 News Milwaukee
Open Record
Published October 1, 2026 5:38 PM CDT
Published October 1, 2026 5:38 PM CDT
Milwaukee Brewers record-breaking season hinges on playoff success
Milwaukee Brewers record-breaking season hinges on playoff success

Milwaukee Brewers record-breaking season hinges on playoff success

The Milwaukee Brewers enter the 2026 playoffs having won a franchise-record 103 regular season games and their 4th straight division championship. This week on Open Record, FOX6's Ted Perry and Sam Kraemer join Bryan Polcyn to talk about manager Pat Murphy's run of success, the dominance of Cy Young candidate Jacob, 'the Miz,' Misiorowski, the explosion of "small ball" offense, and what a World Series run would mean for the state of Wisconsin. 

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers enter the 2026 playoffs having won a franchise-record 103 regular season games and their 4th straight division championship. This week on Open Record, FOX6's Ted Perry and Sam Kraemer join Bryan Polcyn to talk about manager Pat Murphy's run of success, the dominance of Cy Young candidate Jacob, 'the Miz,' Misiorowski, the explosion of "small ball" offense, and what a World Series run would mean for the state of Wisconsin. 

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