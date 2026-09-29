Brewers postseason: New food items at American Family Field

The Brief The Milwaukee Brewers and culinary partners are offering an expanded postseason menu at American Family Field. The lineup features unique local creations like Brat Rangoons, Birria Banh Mi Dogs, Oktoberfest pizza, and a 1.5-pound "Dino Rib." New specialty cocktails, desserts, and supper club classics will be available across concession stands, food trucks, and stadium annexes throughout October.



You can't have the best record in baseball without the best food in the stands, right?

As the Milwaukee Brewers get ready for postseason play, American Family Field is getting ready for the fans with a variety of new tasty food options at American Family Field.

The Brewers and food service partners Delaware North and Black Shoe Hospitality have cooked up an array of new menu items that will be available throughout the postseason.

What they're saying:

"Postseason vibes call for standout flavors," said Kevin Jezewski, Delaware North’s general manager at American Family Field. "We’re rolling out fresh, crave-worthy menu additions because from our perspective, unforgettable food is part of the playoff magic."

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Related article

What's on the menu?

Big picture view:

Throughout the entire postseason, fans can dig into an all-star lineup of Wisconsin-inspired specialties and fan favorite creations across American Family Field. Whether you’re craving Brat Rangoons, Oktoberfest pizza, birria nachos, lobster hush puppies or a sweet postseason treat from the 3rd St. Market Hall Annex, October baseball has never tasted so good.

Check out the menu list below and a picture gallery of some of the items at the bottom of this article.

National League Division Series

Concessions Stands

Birria Banh Mi Dog: Bacon-wrapped hot dog with birria onions, pickled carrots and daikon, jalapeño, cilantro, spicy mayo and birria consommé. Available at the Topped Dog stand on Loge Level, Section 208.

Big Chew Burger: A double-patty burger topped with pot roast, ranch dressing and pepperoncini. Available at Burger stands on Field Level, Sections 108 and 125.

Throughout the 2026 Postseason

Concession Stands

Brat Rangoons: Crispy fried wontons filled with a creamy blend of cheddar cheese, bratwurst, beer-braised onions, chives and sweet horseradish mustard. Available at the Cheese Curd stands on Loge Level, Sections 214 and 223.

Monkey Bread: Cinnamon-caramel pull-apart bread. Available at the Baked Potato stand on Loge Level, Section 216.

Wagyu Pasty: A traditional pasty filled with Wagyu beef, carrots, potatoes and rutabaga in a rich brown gravy. Available at the Wisco Supper Club on Field Level, Section 111.

Oktoberfest Slice: Mozzarella, house-made cream sauce, red onions, sauerkraut, brown mustard and bratwurst. Available at Ian’s Pizza on Field Level, Section 106.

3rd St. Market Hall Annex

CHX Bacon Ranch Sandwich: Signature buttermilk chicken dusted in ranch seasoning, topped with lettuce, house-made dill pickles, ranch and bacon. Available at Bebe Zito.

Pink Squirrel Shake: Bright pink almond shake garnished with Door County cherry jam. Available at Bebe Zito.

Kompali Nachos: House-made tortilla chips, nacho cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeños, sour cream and choice of protein. Available at Kompali Tacos.

Boba in flavors: Dubai Strawberry, S’mores and Mango. Available at Drop Chocolate MKE.

Cake Cups in flavors: Strawberry Shortcake, S’mores and Cannoli. Available at Drop Chocolate MKE.

The Alley Food Truck Park

The Dino Rib: More than a pound and a half of smoked beef rib served with BBQ sauce, pickles and pickled red onions. Available at K&L BBQ.

Birria Nachos: Topped with cheddar cheese sauce and choice of beef, chicken or steak, plus onions, cilantro and red and green salsa. Available at Chucho’s Red Tacos .

Maine-Style Lobster Roll with a side of fries. Available at Hidden Kitchen MKE.

J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard

Lobster Hush Puppies, served with remoulade sauce.

Specialty Cocktails

Maple Whiskey Sour: Bourbon, fresh lemon juice, maple simple syrup and Sprite.

Apple Cider Mule: Vodka, apple cider, lime juice and ginger beer.

Available at X-Golf, SKYY Lounge, Sections 110 and 125, 3rd St. Market Hall Annex, The Alley and Section 420.

Photo gallery

Credit: Milwaukee Brewers

Image 1 of 9 ▼

.