The Brief The Brewers beat the Phillies 5-1 for their 100th win of the season, a franchise first. Jackson Chourio hit a solo home run after taking over at designated hitter. Milwaukee returns home to close the regular season against St. Louis.



The Milwaukee Brewers beat the Philadelphia Phillies on the road Thursday, reaching 100 wins for the first time in franchise history.

What was the Brewers score?

By the numbers:

The Brewers beat the Phillies 5-1. Milwaukee got on the board in the second inning before Philadelphia evened the score in the third. The Brewers then put together a three-run eighth inning that put them ahead for good.

Brewers box score

By the numbers:

Jackson Chourio replaced William Contreras mid-game as the designated hitter and hit a solo home run in the top of the ninth. Sal Frelick and Jake Bauers doubled, with Frelick's two-bagger also driving in a run. Bauers, Pratt and Ortiz also had RBIs in the win.

Jackson Chourio celebrates with teammates during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sept. 24, 2026. (Photo by Trevor Hayes/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Shane Drohan started for Milwaukee but only pitched two-and-two-thirds innings before giving way to the bullpen. He allowed one run on three hits and two walks with two strikeouts. Chad Patrick, Aaron Ashby, JoJo Romero and Antonio Senzatela followed in relief. Romero was credited with the win, Senzatela the save.

When do the Brewers play next?

What's next:

The Brewers return to Milwaukee to close the regular season. The first of three games against the St. Louis Cardinals is Friday, with first pitch set for 6:40 p.m. CT.