Brewers NLDS schedule: San Diego Padres to face Milwaukee

The Brief The Milwaukee Brewers will face the Padres in the National League Division Series The Brewers and Padres have never met in the postseason before. San Diego bested Milwaukee 4-2 in their six games during the regular season.



The Milwaukee Brewers will face the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series, which starts Saturday at American Family Field.

Brewers vs. Padres in NLDS

The backstory:

The Brewers and Padres have never met in the postseason before. San Diego bested Milwaukee 4-2 in their six games during the regular season. The Brewers took two-of-three at American Family Field, while the Padres swept at Petco Park.

When to watch:

The NLDS starts Saturday, Oct. 3. If it goes the full five games, it will wrap up on Friday, Oct. 9.

Game 1: 7:30 p.m. CT Saturday, Oct. 3 on FS1

Game 2: 3 p.m. CT Sunday, Oct. 4 on FS1

Game 3: Tuesday, Oct. 6 on FOX or FS1

Game 4: Wednesday, Oct. 7 on FOX or FS1 (if needed)

Game 5: Friday, Oct. 9 on FOX or FS1 (if needed)

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What comes next?

What's next:

If the Brewers win the NLDS, they'll advance to the National League Championship Series. The NLCS will air on FOX or FS1, depending on the game, and is scheduled to start Sunday, Oct. 11.

The winners of the American and National league championship series meet in the World Series starting Friday, Oct. 23. The World Series will air on FOX and stream on FOX ONE.

Historic regular season

By the numbers:

The Brewers led Major League Baseball with a franchise-record 103 wins in the regular season and finished at or near the top of baseball in a number of key statistical categories.

Milwaukee led MLB with 1,422 hits and a .341 on-base percentage, and the team tied for first with a .258 batting average. They finished second in MLB with 832 runs scored, 788 runs batted in and 668 walks – behind only the Chicago Cubs in all three categories. They were third in team on-base plus slugging (.744) despite finishing 11th in the majors in slugging percentage. They were fifth in doubles (279), sixth in triples (276) and tied for 28th in home runs (154).

The Brewers pitching staff finished second in MLB with a 3.51 earned-run average, 55 saves, 1,577 strikeouts, 1,186 hits allowed and a .221 opponent batting average. They were fourth in walks and hits per inning pitched (1.18) and runs allowed (618).

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A number of Brewers players finished among the Top 10 in Major League Baseball.

All-Star starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski led all qualified pitchers in ERA (1.80), strikeouts (252), WHIP (0.80) and opponent batting average (.157). He tied for third in the majors in wins with 16.

Second baseman Brice Turang's 37 doubles tied for third most in MLB, and his 102 runs scored and 100 RBIs ranked seventh and ninth, respectively.

Jake Bauers finished third in OBP (.389) and 10th in walks (94). Jackson Chourio's .291 batting average was 10th in the majors. Trevor Megill tied for 10th with 30 saves.