Milwaukee Brewers introduce City Connect Supper Club Fridays

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The Brief The Brewers are continuing their tribute to the state of Wisconsin with a nod to supper clubs. A new pop-up Supper Club stand is debuting at the ballpark, as the Brewers extend their statewide "Wisco" celebrations. The Supper Club-inspired menu will debut April 10.



The Milwaukee Brewers are continuing their tribute to the state of Wisconsin with a nod to one of its most beloved traditions: Supper Clubs.

Supper Club Fridays

What we know:

To keep the "Wisco" spirit alive all season, a new pop-up Supper Club stand is debuting at the ballpark.

Fans can now pair the game with iconic Wisconsin comforts—featuring a menu of classic flavors and specialty cocktails designed to make the stadium feel like your favorite local gathering spot.

The Supper Club-inspired menu will debut the same day as the City Connect uniforms on Friday, April 10 vs. the Washington Nationals.

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For one time only, the Supper Club menu will be available the entire weekend, April 10-12.

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Future pop-up Supper Clubs will coincide with City Connect wear games dates (all Friday home games).

Season tickets

What you can do:

Secure your seat this season. Tickets are available at brewers.com/Tickets, 1-800-933-7890 and at the American Family Field Ticket Office.