Milwaukee Brewers 'Play Ball' clinic brings kids, community together

The Brief The 10th annual "Play Ball" youth baseball and softball clinic was on Saturday. Brewers alumni, community leaders and others partnered for the event. Activities included skill stations and free baseball and bat giveaways.



Milwaukee Brewers alumni, community leaders and others were back at Baran Park for the 10th annual "Play Ball" youth baseball and softball clinic on Saturday.

What we know:

The Brewers, Milwaukee County and community advocacy group Journey House partnered to put together the clinics as part of Major League Baseball's "Play Ball Weekend."

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"This event is a true collaboration united by a shared commitment to engaging young people to participate in baseball and softball," said Katina Shaw, Brewers vice president of community relations. "Baseball truly unites everyone."

Shaw said having Brewers alumni there is part of the fun. On Saturday, that included former players Jerry Augustine, Bill Castro and Jim Gantner – who helped train the next generation. Activities included baseball and softball skill stations and free baseball and bat giveaways.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Milwaukee Brewers "Play Ball Weekend" event at Baran Park

"If you've never been to a Play Ball initiative, you are absolutely missing out," said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, who added the clinic was a perfect way to promote community events at Milwaukee County Parks.

Crowley also said Play Ball allows kids to focus on their mental and physical health, promotes community wellness and brings people together.