The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a gun incident that happened outside Bradley Tech High School on Monday. Police said someone pointed a gun at and then pushed a 15-year-old victim. Anyone with any information is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 2 at 414-935-7222.



Milwaukee police said someone pointed a gun at a 15-year-old outside Bradley Tech High School on Monday, Oct. 5.

Bradley Tech gun incident

What we know:

It happened after the school day ended, at around 3:40 p.m. Police said someone pointed a gun at a 15-year-old victim and then pushed the victim.

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According to Milwaukee Public Schools, the victim is a Bradley Tech student and was offered medical help but declined. The person who hit the victim was "not related to our school community."

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

Bradley Tech High School is located at 4th and National in Walker's Point.

What we don't know:

The incident remains under investigation. Police have not identified the victim or the person – or persons – responsible.

Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 2 at 414-935-7222. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 tips app.

MPS responds

What they're saying:

FOX6 News reached out to Milwaukee Public Schools about the incident. A spokesperson provided the following message, which was shared with Bradley Tech families and staff on Monday:

Dear Bradley Tech Families and Staff,

We value you as members of our school community, and we want to keep you informed.

Today after the school day ended, one of our students was hit with what appeared to be the handle of a gun on a sidewalk outside the building by a person not related to our school community. We immediately called all remaining students back indoors. Our Milwaukee Police Department school resource officers (SROs) arrived quickly to control the situation and work to find the suspect who left the scene. The student was offered medical help but declined. After a short time, dismissal resumed with the SROs present. They are investigating. We will continue to take appropriate action to ensure Bradley Tech continues to be a safe and welcoming school community.

We understand that this situation might have been upsetting to students who were nearby. If your child needs assistance after this event, please contact the school office to be connected to the school counselor, nurse, psychologist, or social worker.

If you have any questions, please contact the school office at (414) 212-2400.

Thank you for your ongoing partnership and support of our school.

Sincerely,

Alex Kuxhause

Principal