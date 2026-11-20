Milwaukee bank robbery; 65-year-old man arrested
MILWAUKEE - A 65-year-old man was arrested in connection to a bank robbery that happened in Milwaukee on Thursday, Nov. 19.
Bank robbery
The Details:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the robbery occurred at approximately 1:46 p.m. near 13th and Windlake.
Police reported that the suspect implied having a weapon, demanded money from a bank employee, and ran off.
Milwaukee police found and arrested the 65-year-old suspect near 13th and Becher, then took him to a hospital for medical clearance.
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What's next:
Charges will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.