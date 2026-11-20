article

The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a bank robbery that happened on Thursday, Nov. 19. According to police, the suspect implied a weapon, demanded money from a bank employee, and ran off. Milwaukee police arrested the 65-year-old suspect near 13th and Becher.



A 65-year-old man was arrested in connection to a bank robbery that happened in Milwaukee on Thursday, Nov. 19.

Bank robbery

The Details:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the robbery occurred at approximately 1:46 p.m. near 13th and Windlake.

Police reported that the suspect implied having a weapon, demanded money from a bank employee, and ran off.

Milwaukee police found and arrested the 65-year-old suspect near 13th and Becher, then took him to a hospital for medical clearance.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

What's next:

Charges will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.