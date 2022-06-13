Milwaukee baby formula giveaway, 1K free cans distributed

article

The Milwaukee Diaper Mission distributed 1,000 free cans of baby formula Tuesday morning, June 14.

The donated cans of Similac Advance formula, city leaders said, could provide up to 30,000 feedings for infants.

Hayat Pharmacy on Layton Avenue held a drive-thru collection as a nationwide shortage has made it hard to find any formula on store shelves. It began at 9 a.m. and operated on a first-come, first-served basis.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The donation and distribution of the baby formula was part of a joint effort among the Milwaukee Diaper Mission, Hayat Pharmacy, Capri Communities and its associates at Wilson Commons and St. Rita Square in Milwaukee.

Hayat Pharmacy officials said Monday:

"People go to pharmacies to get formulas, but over the last few weeks, we've been struggling, trying to get formula from the wholesalers so we were like, ‘We need to do something for Milwaukee.’ We are a Milwaukee-based company. We are here to take care of the community, and especially, underserved communities. We don't know when this issue is going to be resolved nationally. We know there is a lot different organizations working on this to get it solved. We hope it's resolved soon, but if you have an infant, come (Tuesday), get your free can and hopefully, that will help you for a while until this national issue is resolved."