The Brief Former Milwaukee city attorney Tearman Spencer was sentenced to probation on Thursday. A jury found Spencer guilty of felony misconduct in office in July. Prosecutors said Spencer used his position to prevent DNS from performing inspections and assessments on a property where he stored cars.



Former Milwaukee city attorney Tearman Spencer, convicted of felony misconduct earlier this year, was sentenced to probation on Thursday.

Tearman Spencer sentenced

In court:

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office charged Spencer, 69, with felony misconduct in public office and misdemeanor obstructing an officer. In July, a jury found Spencer guilty of the felony but not guilty of the misdemeanor.

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Judge Jorge Fragoso sentenced Spencer to three months in the Community Reintergration Center. The judge then stayed that sentence and placed Spencer on 18 months' probation. He also has to pay a $7,000 fine and must complete 100 hours of community service.

The former city attorney still has hearings in two other cases scheduled for Friday, Sept. 11. In one case, prosecutors accuse Spencer of real estate fraud. In the other, he's accused of violating bail conditions.

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The backstory:

According to a criminal complaint, the district attorney's office found Spencer used discretionary power when he was the city attorney to prevent the city's client, the Department of Neighborhood Services, from performing inspections and assessments on a property where he stored cars.

Specifically, Spencer was accused of directing city attorney's office staff and resources to the property to avoid fees and repairs on required Department of Neighborhood Services inspections that totaled thousands of dollars.

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Prosecutors said Spencer also "misled" investigators about the use of resources for his personal benefit while also admitting that he directed city attorney resources for his personal benefit – and contrary to the office's client, the Department of Neighborhood Services. The city attorney's office would be tasked with representing DNS in court.

The jury convicted Spencer of the felony misconduct allegation, but acquitted him of obstructing officers.