Milwaukee Art Museum fully reopens to public July 15

The Milwaukee Art Museum is set to fully reopen to the public on Thursday, July 15 for the first time since March 2020.

Museum Members are invited to be among the first to revisit the fully reopened galleries during special Member Early Access Hours, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 17, and Sunday, July 18.

The Museum Store is open in its new location in Windhover Hall, across from the Baker/Rowland Galleries. Shoppers will find unique gifts and exclusive products inspired by the Museum’s architecture and collection. The East End has reopened with house-made tapas, sandwiches and salads inspired by the Americans in Spain exhibition.

Outdoors, the public is invited to visit the Museum’s east lawn for Lakeside at MAM. Throughout the summer during Museum hours, the community is invited to relax, enjoy snacks and refreshments, and experience a wide variety of programming opportunities like live music and yoga. Families can take part in art-making activities with the Kohl’s Art Studio, and orders from the East End can be enjoyed on the Museum’s patio area.

The Museum continues to balance welcoming increasing numbers of visitors while supporting a safe environment for staff and the community. A significant proportion of visitors are families with children ages 12 and under, not yet eligible for the vaccine. Inside the Museum, face coverings are required for staff and visitors. In the East End, masks may be removed while guests eat and drink. Outdoors, visitors will be asked to follow social distancing protocols, and Museum staff will be masked.

Ticket reservations to visit the Milwaukee Art Museum can be made at mam.org/visit.