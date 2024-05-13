Milwaukee Armed Forces Week begins with banquet at Wisconsin Club

Milwaukee Armed Forces Week kicked off today, May 13, with a banquet held at the Wisconsin Club.

The event brings in armed forces members from every branch and those who are currently serving and those who have served.

"There are men and women wearing uniforms, and they're holding up their part of the oath," said U.S. Representative Derrick Van Orden, who is also a former U.S. Navy SEAL.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The mission of Milwaukee Armed Forces Week is to help people understand the role the military plays in this country.

It also honors and acknowledges those in the Milwaukee area serving in the armed forces.