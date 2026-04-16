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Milwaukee area flooding hits Bay View, south side neighborhoods

By
Published  April 16, 2026 10:17pm CDT
Severe Weather
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Milwaukee area prepares for additional storms after flooding

Milwaukee area prepares for additional storms after flooding

Milwaukee south side residents are dealing with flooding again after storms, with homes and a business taking on water months after historic August rains and more rain ahead.

The Brief

    • South side Milwaukee residents are dealing with flooding again after recent storms.
    • A business near Howell and Oklahoma and homes on Fulton Street reported water damage.
    • One Bay View homeowner said flooding was less severe than last August but still frustrating.

MILWAUKEE - Recent storms brought flooding back to parts of Milwaukee, causing new damage in neighborhoods still recovering from historic flooding last August.

Local perspective:

Along South Fulton Street in Bay View, piles of debris lined the road Thursday night as residents threw out water-damaged items from their basements. While the damage was not as severe as last year, neighbors said it is still frustrating.

Residents were also seen picking up dehumidifiers and fans, trying to dry out before more rain arrives.

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At the intersection of Howell and Oklahoma, which was underwater Wednesday night, a business flooded again.

"We're kind of used to it over so many years," said Michael Arenas, an insurance agent with Reilly’s Insurance Services.

Arenas said flooding has become almost an annual issue, often leaving water in the building’s basement. He pointed to window seals that were pushed out by floodwaters.

"We even had some of these windows sealed up over here, and the flood actually pushed these out pretty good, so we're gonna have to get these [...] yeah, they pushed them out pretty good, and put all these leaves and stuff down here from the window wells," Arenas said.

What they're saying:

About a mile away, homeowner Allison Gipp listed what she had to throw out after water entered her basement.

"Boxes, a TV, luggage, you know, wrapping paper and toilet paper," Gipp said.

She said sewage backed up through her floor drain, reaching about three inches this time.

"They're saying, 'Well, our biggest priority is not to have sewage in people's basements.' Well... This is what keeps happening," Gipp said.

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In August, Gipp said her basement had about three feet of water.

The cleanup is not as extensive this time, but she said more storms could bring more work.

"Hopefully it doesn't happen again," she said. "Hopefully, if it does, it's not worse."

Gipp said she is holding off on fully cleaning her basement in case more flooding happens.

Related

Milwaukee flooding: Sewer overflow underway, recovery continues
article

Milwaukee flooding: Sewer overflow underway, recovery continues

Milwaukee leaders said, because of the sheer volume of water, no amount of preparation could have prevented the recent localized street flooding.

The Source: The information in this post was collected and produced by FOX6 News.

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