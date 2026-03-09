Milwaukee apartment rat problem; neighbors report large rodents

The Brief Residents at Parkview Apartments near Lovers Lane say large rats are digging holes around porches and lawns. One tenant says the rodents have been most active at night and early in the morning. FOX6 contacted property management company Appleton Home Rentals but had not received a response.



Neighbors at a Milwaukee apartment complex say a growing rat problem is making them afraid to spend time outside their homes.

What we know:

Residents at Parkview Apartments, near Lovers Lane on the city’s northwest side, say large rats have been digging holes in the grass and around porches.

One tenant says the rodents have been most active at night and in the early morning hours.

"I don’t come out of my house. I should be able to come out and sit on my porch. I shouldn’t be scared to come outside," said Maria Gorins, a resident at the complex.

Gorins says the problem has been ongoing for months and appears to be getting worse. Holes are visible around her porch and across the lawn where she says rats have been burrowing.

"These are huge rats that’s going in and out of here," said Gorins.

What they're saying:

Gorins says she moved into the unit in November and has seen the rats almost every day since, mostly overnight and early in the morning.

"They just recently started with the big holes. We cover them up and the next day it’s even bigger. Even deeper," said Gorins.

She says she has reported the issue to property management and maintenance but says the situation has not improved.

"I want them to do something about it," she says. "I have a lease and I have to be here until December."

Other neighbors say they have also seen the rodents running between bushes and holes near the parking lot.

"They’re really big. Not like a mouse or anything like that," said another neighbor. "We’ve seen them run from this way, like really fast to just run over there."

Gorins says she hopes the issue is addressed soon.

"I don’t feel anyone should have to live like that," said Gorins.

Dig deeper:

FOX6 contacted the leasing office and property management company, Appleton Home Rentals, to ask whether anything is being done about the issue. A representative requested the inquiry be sent by email, but FOX6 had not received a response at the time of publication.