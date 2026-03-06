Milwaukee apartment fire; unconscious person taken to hospital

article

The Brief The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to an apartment fire near 49th and Forest Home early Friday morning. Fire crews found an unconscious person in one of the units and took them to the hospital. No one else reported any injuries.



One person was taken to the hospital following an apartment fire in Milwaukee early Friday morning, March 6.

Fire details

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee fire Department, just after 3:30 a.m. fire crews were dispatched to an apartment fire near 49th and Forest Home.

The first engine arrived at the scene a few minutes later and found smoke coming from the four-family apartment building.

Crews found a small fire in one of the apartment units that was quickly extinguished.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Scene near 49th and Forest Home

While searching the apartment, crews found an unconscious person who was taken to the hospital by MFD paramedics. No one else was injured.

The MFD Fire Investigation Unit and the Milwaukee Police Department are investigating.

What we don't know:

Additional information about the unconscious person or the extent of their injuries is not known.