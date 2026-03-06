Milwaukee apartment fire; unconscious person taken to hospital
MILWAUKEE - One person was taken to the hospital following an apartment fire in Milwaukee early Friday morning, March 6.
Fire details
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee fire Department, just after 3:30 a.m. fire crews were dispatched to an apartment fire near 49th and Forest Home.
The first engine arrived at the scene a few minutes later and found smoke coming from the four-family apartment building.
Crews found a small fire in one of the apartment units that was quickly extinguished.
Scene near 49th and Forest Home
While searching the apartment, crews found an unconscious person who was taken to the hospital by MFD paramedics. No one else was injured.
The MFD Fire Investigation Unit and the Milwaukee Police Department are investigating.
What we don't know:
Additional information about the unconscious person or the extent of their injuries is not known.
The Source: The Milwaukee Fire Department sent FOX6 the information. FOX6 crews also went to the scene.