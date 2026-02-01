Milwaukee apartment fire near 77th and Green Tree, several people rescued

The Brief A Milwaukee apartment building is now uninhabitable after a fire early Sunday morning. The fire started in the common hallway area, making exiting the building impossible. Firefighters had to use ladders to rescue several people from an apartment.



Firefighters had to rescue several people from an apartment fire in Milwaukee early Sunday morning, Feb. 1.

Apartment fire

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, firefighters responded to the two-story, eight-unit apartment near 77th and Green Tree and found a fire in the first floor common hallway of the building, with people hanging out of the second story windows.

More fire units were requested to the scene, including units from the North Shore Fire Department and the Wauwatosa Fire Department.

Scene outside the apartment on 77th Street near Green Tree

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The fire in the first floor hallway made exiting the building through that door impossible. Milwaukee fire crews rescued several people via ladders from their second story windows.

Six paramedic units were called to the scene to treat and transport injured people to the hospital. FOX6 is working to clarify how many people were actually taken to the hospital and with what injuries.

An MCTS bus was also requested and came to the scene to provide temporary shelter to those that were out in the cold.

The Milwaukee Fire Investigation Unit is on scene to determine the cause and origin of the fire. No firefighters were injured.

The building is currently uninhabitable.