Fire on Milwaukee's east side, man dead: medical examiner

By FOX6 News Digital Team
A man is dead after an apartment fire on Milwaukee's upper east side Wednesday night, Jan. 3.

MILWAUKEE - A man is dead after a fire on Milwaukee's upper east side Wednesday night, Jan. 3.

It happened at an apartment building on Cambridge Avenue near North Avenue. The county medical examiner was called to the scene around 9:40 p.m.

According to city records, the building where the fire took place has 81 residential units.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.