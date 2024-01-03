Fire on Milwaukee's east side, man dead: medical examiner

A man is dead after a fire on Milwaukee's upper east side Wednesday night, Jan. 3.

It happened at an apartment building on Cambridge Avenue near North Avenue. The county medical examiner was called to the scene around 9:40 p.m.

Fatal apartment fire near Cambridge and North

According to city records, the building where the fire took place has 81 residential units.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.