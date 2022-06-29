Milwaukee apartment building fire; 15 people displaced

article

A Milwaukee apartment building fire displaced 15 people – including seven children – Wednesday, June 29, according to the Red Cross.

The Milwaukee Fire Department said "several" units of the building near 79th and Hampton were involved in the fire. Crews responded shortly after 1 p.m.

The residents were able to get out uninjured, but two firefighters sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The Red Cross will continue assisting the displaced residents with lodging and food in the coming days, a spokesperson said.

The cause of the fire and where it started are not yet known.