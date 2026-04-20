Milwaukee apartment building fire near 67th and Keefe, no injuries

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The Brief Firefighters were called to the scene of an apartment building fire on Sunday, April 19. The fire broke out around 11:30 p.m. near 67th and Keefe. No injuries were reported.



A Milwaukee apartment building was damaged by a fire late Sunday night, April 19.

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the area of 67th and Keefe around 11:30 p.m. for reports of a fire.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found smoke and fire showing from the second floor of an apartment building.

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No injuries were reported.

The MFD's Fire Investigative Unit was contacted to determine the cause of the fire.