Milwaukee apartment building fire near 67th and Keefe, no injuries
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MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee apartment building was damaged by a fire late Sunday night, April 19.
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the area of 67th and Keefe around 11:30 p.m. for reports of a fire.
When crews arrived at the scene, they found smoke and fire showing from the second floor of an apartment building.
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No injuries were reported.
The MFD's Fire Investigative Unit was contacted to determine the cause of the fire.
The Source: The information in this report was provided by the Milwaukee Fire Department.