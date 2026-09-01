Milwaukee apartment fire near 60th and Oklahoma, no injuries
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MILWAUKEE - Firefighters responded to the scene of an apartment building fire near 60th and Oklahoma in Milwaukee on Tuesday morning, Sept. 1.
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, crews responded to the scene shortly after 4 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found an eight-unit apartment building with a fire in the attic above one unit.
All occupants were evacuated, and no injuries have been reported.
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No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Fire Department.