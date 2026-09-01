Milwaukee apartment fire near 60th and Oklahoma, no injuries

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The Brief A Milwaukee apartment building was damaged by a fire Tuesday morning, Sept. 1. Investigators say there were eight units in the building – and the flames started in the attic. All occupants were evacuated with no injuries.



Firefighters responded to the scene of an apartment building fire near 60th and Oklahoma in Milwaukee on Tuesday morning, Sept. 1.

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, crews responded to the scene shortly after 4 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found an eight-unit apartment building with a fire in the attic above one unit.

All occupants were evacuated, and no injuries have been reported.

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No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained.