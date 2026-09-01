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Milwaukee apartment fire near 60th and Oklahoma, no injuries

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Milwaukee
Published September 1, 2026 5:57 AM CDT
Published September 1, 2026 5:57 AM CDT
article

Milwaukee apartment fire; 60th and Oklahoma

The Brief

    • A Milwaukee apartment building was damaged by a fire Tuesday morning, Sept. 1.
    • Investigators say there were eight units in the building – and the flames started in the attic.
    • All occupants were evacuated with no injuries.

MILWAUKEE - Firefighters responded to the scene of an apartment building fire near 60th and Oklahoma in Milwaukee on Tuesday morning, Sept. 1.

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, crews responded to the scene shortly after 4 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found an eight-unit apartment building with a fire in the attic above one unit.

All occupants were evacuated, and no injuries have been reported. 

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No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained. 

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Fire Department. 

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