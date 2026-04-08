Milwaukee apartment fire, 60th and Good Hope; occupant found asleep

article

The Brief Milwaukee firefighters responded to the scene of an apartment fire early Wednesday morning, April 8. The fire broke out in the kitchen of a first floor apartment near 60th and Good Hope. Firefighters found an occupant asleep on a couch.



Firefighters responded to the scene of an apartment fire near 60th and Good Hope in Milwaukee on Wednesday morning, April 8.

Apartment fire

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, crews responded to the scene shortly before 5 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a kitchen fire in a first floor apartment.

While the kitchen fire was being extinguished, firefighters found an occupant who was asleep on a couch. The occupant was removed to safety.

No one was transported from the scene.

Damage was confined to the apartment of origin.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

MFD Fire Investigators are on scene to determine the cause and origin.

The building had no sprinklers in the residential living areas but did have sprinklers in the underground garage.