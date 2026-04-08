Milwaukee apartment fire, 60th and Good Hope; occupant found asleep
MILWAUKEE - Firefighters responded to the scene of an apartment fire near 60th and Good Hope in Milwaukee on Wednesday morning, April 8.
Apartment fire
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, crews responded to the scene shortly before 5 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a kitchen fire in a first floor apartment.
While the kitchen fire was being extinguished, firefighters found an occupant who was asleep on a couch. The occupant was removed to safety.
No one was transported from the scene.
Damage was confined to the apartment of origin.
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MFD Fire Investigators are on scene to determine the cause and origin.
The building had no sprinklers in the residential living areas but did have sprinklers in the underground garage.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Fire Department.